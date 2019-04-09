Home Business

RCom saga: Ericsson may have to give back Rs 550 crore

While RCom wants to initiate insolvency proceeding due to its inability to pay back lenders, one of its creditors—Swiss telecom major Ericsson—opposes the move.

Published: 09th April 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Ambani, Chairman of India's Reliance Communications. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday said that it would decide on the insolvency of debt-ridden Reliance Communications (RCom) soon, with the company pleading for a go-ahead from the tribunal for insolvency proceedings.

While RCom wants to initiate insolvency proceeding due to its inability to pay back lenders, one of its creditors—Swiss telecom major Ericsson—opposes the move. The NCLAT on Monday said that if RCom was to go into insolvency, Ericsson would have to pay back the Rs 550 crore it received last month from the Anil Ambani firm after a legal battle in the Supreme Court.

“Why one party will take the amount and let the financial creditors suffer,” asked the two-judge NCLAT bench headed by chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya. The NCLAT also said that it would consider, at the next hearing on April 30, the reply filed by the Department of Telecom (DoT) over RCom’s plea against a show cause notice issued by the government over unpaid spectrum charges. The NCLAT had stayed the two notices issued by the DoT to RCom over the cancellation of its spectrum licence on March 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT RCom Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp