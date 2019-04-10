Home Business

Australia clears Adani’s plan for ground water management

The Adani Group entered Australia in 2010 with the purchase of the greenfield Carmichael Coal Mine in the Galilee Basin in central Queensland.

Published: 10th April 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Gautam Adani

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Australian government has granted clearance for Adani Group’s controversial groundwater management plan for its coal mine project at Queensland in that country.

“CSIRO and Geoscience Australia have independently assessed the groundwater management plan for the Carmichael Coal Mine and Rail Infrastructure project. Both CSIRO and Geoscience Australia have confirmed the revised plan meets strict scientific requirements,” Australia’s environmental minister Melissa Price said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Adani Group entered Australia in 2010 with the purchase of the greenfield Carmichael Coal Mine in the Galilee Basin in central Queensland. However, the multi-billion dollar coal mine in Queensland was mired in controversy, following strong protests from environmentalists.

They raised concerns that the proposed mine could do serious damage to the Great Barrier Reef, a world heritage area, and would threaten to wipe out the most important habitat of the already endangered black-throated finch.

“Following this independent assessment and the Department of the Environment and Energy’s recommendation for approval, I have accepted the scientific advice and therefore approved the groundwater management plans for the Carmichael Coal Mine and Rail Infrastructure project under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999,” Price said. However, she added that the approval for the project is not final.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adani Group Australia Carmichael Coal Mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp