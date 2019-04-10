Home Business

Higher provisioning over IL&FS exposure could drain bank balance sheets 

IL&FS’ consolidated debt is in excess of Rs 90,000 crore, of which over Rs 50,000 crore is with banks.

Published: 10th April 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lenders may have got a temporary breather, being allowed to defer classifying of IL&FS loans as Non-Performing Assets (NPA), but such a move could affect bank balance sheets if they are too long in denial, according to brokerages. In February, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ruled that no financial institution will declare non-payment of dues by IL&FS or its subsidiaries as NPAs without prior approval of the appellate tribunal. However, last month, the RBI filed a review petition challenging NCLAT’s order. 

IL&FS’ consolidated debt is in excess of Rs 90,000 crore, of which over Rs 50,000 crore is with banks. Only a fraction of this exposure has been marked bad and provided for, partly because some of the group entities, particularly special purpose vehicles, continue to honour debt obligations though analysts fear these exposures are negligible. “The spotlight will yet again be on IL&FS exposure and the recognition of and provisions against it,” pointed out HDFC Securities in a note. 

For instance, IndusInd Bank, which has an exposure of over Rs3,000 crore, set aside Rs500 crore till December 2018, but will likely increase its provisioning to Rs700 crore for the March 2019 quarter, denting its profitability. Likewise, Punjab National Bank, which has an exposure of Rs 2,300 crore, too could face the music. “Provisioning will keep earnings under pressure...Asset quality excluding IL&FS will be stable,” noted Kotak Institutional Securities. 

For Bank of Baroda, the just-concluded quarter could have been good but for its exposure to the ailing infrastructure giant. The bank, which lent over Rs4,680 crore, could see slippages and higher provisions against IL&FS exposure, leading to downside risks. Ditto for Union Bank of India. Brokerages are drawing attention towards its treatment of IL&FS loans and provisions being made thereof. 

Notwithstanding the breather from NCLAT, analysts, and to an extent banks themselves, aren’t ruling out the underlying risks against IL&FS loans. Evidence of this came from new IL&FS board last week, which revealed that out of the 340-odd IL&FS group entities, just about 50 had enough capital to continue servicing debts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IL&FS NPA NCLAT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp