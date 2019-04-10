Home Business

Sensex, Nifty turn negative on weak global cues

Top losers in the Sensex pack include TCS, HDCF duo, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, HCL Tech, ITC, ICICI Bank and Vedanta, down up to 1.17 per cent.

Published: 10th April 2019 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

For representational purposes. (File | Reuters )

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmarks opened on a weak note Wednesday tracking negative cues from international markets after IMF cut global growth estimate to 3.3 per cent for this year amid geopolitical issues like US-China trade tiff and Brexit.

The BSE Sensex was trading 11.68 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 38,927.54.

The gauge had settled 238.69 points, or 0.62 per cent, higher at 38,939.22 in its previous session.

The NSE Nifty was trading flat at 11,671.70 in early session.

Top losers in the Sensex pack include TCS, HDCF duo, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, HCL Tech, ITC, ICICI Bank and Vedanta, down up to 1.17 per cent.

On the other hand, Coal India, ONGC, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, HUL, RIL and M&M were the top gainers, rising up to 1.51 per cent.

According to traders, domestic market sentiment turned weak after the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its World Economic Outlook, once again downgraded global growth to 3.3 per cent for 2019, two tenths lower than the global crisis lender forecast in January and four tenths lower than October.

The quarterly report "projects a slowdown in growth in 2019 for 70 per cent of the world economy," IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said in a statement.

As per IMF, while world growth is expected to pick up in the second half of this year and hit 3.6 per cent in 2020, many things will have to go right for that to happen, including a resolution of President Donald Trump's trade battle with China.

Elsewhere in Asia, benchmark equity indices in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading in the negative terrain in early trade.

Indices on Wall Street too ended in the red on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equity worth Rs 1,212.35 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 688.65 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

The rupee appreciated 17 paise to 69.12 against the US dollar in early trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was quoting marginally higher at USD 70.63 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nifty SENSEX opening stock

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp