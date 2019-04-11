Home Business

ITDC to rope in hospitality firm to run Kalinga Ashok

The state-run India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) hotels is looking at entering into an agreement with reputed hotel operators to run Hotel Kalinga Ashok in Bhubaneswar.

By Express News Service

The state-run India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) hotels is looking at entering into an agreement with reputed hotel operators to run Hotel Kalinga Ashok in Bhubaneswar. ITDC, the central government undertaking hotel currently has a network of five Ashok Group of Hotels, including Kalinga Ashok. “ITDC intends to do partnership with a reputed hotel chain operator to operate the property for the period of 30 years.

ITDC proposes to contract reputed hotel operators to manage the property on ‘as-is-where-is’ basis presently operating at lease hold land,” ITDC said in the request-for-proposal (RFP) document. Interested bidders can submit their e-bids for the hotel by April 22. 

The scope of work of the bidder includes marketing the hotel property and providing all related services to the guests as per the standards of three stars or above. It will include all front office management, room services, housekeeping, repair & maintenance services, food and beverage services, banquet and related services. Besides, the operator will be entitled to fix the tariff of these services and change the rates it deems fit.

Kalinga Ashok is located on two land parcels. One land parcel is on leasehold plot measuring 3.121 acres and the other land parcel is a freehold measuring 1.89 acres. The hotel has 36 rooms, including four suites. The RFP document also said that the entity entering into partnership with ITDC has to use the brand name ‘Ashok’ under which the hotel is operated by ITDC or can operate the hotel during under its own brand name in conjugation with the name of ‘Ashok’.

