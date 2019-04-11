Home Business

Structural reforms key for India growth: IMF, WB

Provided structural reforms are implemented, besides easing infrastructure bottlenecks, India’s growth is expected to stabilise over 7 per cent in the medium term. 

Published: 11th April 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

IMF, International Monetary Fund

The International Monetary Fund logo is seen during the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Structural and financial sector reforms, fiscal consolidation and quality exports are key factors that enable India’s GDP growth, according to multilateral agencies World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).While in the near-term, continued fiscal consolidation is needed to reduce public debt, GST compliance should be further strengthened besides reducing subsidies, noted IMF’s World Economic Report released Tuesday.

“Important steps have been taken to strengthen financial sector balance sheets, including through accelerated resolution of non-performing assets under a simplified bankruptcy framework. These efforts should be reinforced by enhancing governance of public sector banks,” it noted. 

According to IMF, the lender of the last resort, labour reforms including regulations on hiring and dismissal could help incentivise job creation, while land reforms will facilitate infrastructure development.

Provided structural reforms are implemented, besides easing infrastructure bottlenecks, India’s growth is expected to stabilise over 7 per cent in the medium term. Trade tensions between India and the US aren’t ruled out, though India postponed retaliatory tariffs on US products in response to US tariffs on steel and aluminum imposed last year and the withdrawal of Generalised System of Preferences, which gave 2,000 Indian products duty-free access to the US. Also, following the Pulwama incident, bilateral trade between India and Pakistan barely touched $2.4 billion, though the negative effects were limited. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMF World Bank World Economic Forum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp