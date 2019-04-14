Home Business

Doordarshan turns profitable, FY19 revenue at five-year high

A new record created by team DD. Highest revenue earned in the last five years.

Published: 14th April 2019 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Doordarshan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National broadcaster Doordarshan has turned the corner in financial year 2018-19, according to its director-general Supriya Sahu, who tweeted earlier this week that the government-owned channel has hit a 5-year high in revenues and become operationally profitable after several straight loss-making years. 

“A new record created by team DD. Highest revenue earned in the last five years. Doordarshan turns around. No longer a loss making organisation. Now operationally profitable,” Sahu tweeted, along with a graph on the channel’s gross revenue and net revenue details over the last five years.

According to Sahu, gross and net revenue stood at Rs 1,113.7 crore and Rs 943.8 crore respectively in 2018-19 compared to Rs 1,027.7 crore and Rs 884.4 crore respectively the previous fiscal year. The channel, which has found it hard to compete with its private sector peers for a while, has finally gotten approval from the Prasar Bharti board to invest in new and quality content for Doordarshan during the current financial year 2019-20.

“Over the next few weeks the plan for new content on Doordarshan will be finalized. This infusion of new and quality content by Doordarshan should fill the vacuum from the exit of several GEC channels from the Free-To-Air space in general and from DD Free Dish in particular,” Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar had tweeted earlier this month. 

“The planned investment in new and quality content in Doordarshan will be targeted towards capturing this opportunity,” he went on to add. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp