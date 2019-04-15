Cabinet approves pacts with five countries

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Monday gave ex-post facto approval to the MoUs between India and Bolivia on cooperation in geology and traditional systems of medicine.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also approved the pact with Cambodia for cooperation in communications, according to an official statement.

With Denmark, the Cabinet gave its approval for a cooperation agreement in renewable energy with focus on offshore wind energy.

Prime Minister Modi was apprised about an MoU signed in May 2018 with Brazil to collaborate on innovation in science and technology besides biotechnology education, training and research.

The Cabinet was apprised about an MoU under which the Department of Posts will issue postage stamps on Queen Hur Hwang-ok of South Korea by 2019-end.