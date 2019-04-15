Home Business

SBI Caps to shortlist bidders for Jet Airways soon

The SBI Caps' legal team is working on the expressions of interest (EoIs) received from investors and bidders will be selected soon.

Published: 15th April 2019 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Jet Airways (File Photo | EPS) 

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Even as the much-needed funding remains elusive for Jet Airways, merchant banker SBI Caps has started the process for sale of the financially troubled carrier for lenders.

The SBI Caps' legal team is working on the expressions of interest (EoIs) received from investors and bidders will be selected soon.

"The proposed equity conversion by banks, if any, will be undertaken as a transitory mechanism to facilitate the bidding-cum-sale process," the State Bank of India (SBI) said in a statement on Monday.

The SBI is acting on behalf of the group of lenders as part of the bank-led resolution process. Necessary support to facilitate the process is being extended by other banks in the consortium.

"Cooperation and support from all other stakeholders will be the key to the success of the process," SBI said.

The airline, which has been expecting Rs 1,500 crore interim funding from lenders, has failed to get that despite several meetings. The latest meeting with lenders on Monday too remained inconclusive.

With the delay in fund infusion, Jet's operations have been shrinking. The airline's fleet has shrunk to 7 aircraft from 119, a few months back.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways SBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp