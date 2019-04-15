SpiceJet announces a slew of international flights from Mumbai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expanding its international footprint, SpiceJet on Monday announced launching non-stop flights from Mumbai to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu. The new international flights will commence from May-end.

“Mumbai is a key destination on SpiceJet’s network and the airline aims to further scale up its international and domestic connectivity from the city,” the carrier said in a statement. The announcement by SpiceJet comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its international operations amid severe financial woes.

SpiceJet said it will be the first and only Indian budget carrier to launch daily direct flights on the Mumbai-Colombo, Mumbai-Dhaka, Mumbai-Riyadh, Mumbai-Hong Kong and Mumbai-Kathmandu sectors. The airline will be deploying its Boeing 737 NG aircraft on the new routes.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “SpiceJet will be the only Indian budget carrier operating on a majority of routes that we have announced today thus providing leisure and business travellers with more options to choose from.”

Share of SpiceJet on Monday was trading over 7.50 per cent to Rs 118 on BSE at 2.45 pm. SpiceJet had last week announced six new domestic flights connecting Mumbai with Kolkata, Chennai and Varanasi. While SpiceJet’s international flight to Bangkok will start from 17th May, 2019, the domestic flights are effective 18th April, 2019.

Not only international operations, but trouble at Jet Airways is also aiding carriers to expand its fleet size. SpiecJet, which had to ground its 12 Boeing MAX planes in March because of safety concerns, is to induct 16 Boeing 737-NG aircraft on dry lease in the next few days. It is reported that all the 16 737 were operating under Jet Airways until a few weeks back.

Beside SpiceJet, India’s leading budget carrier IndiGo is also aggressively expanding its international operations. Last week, IndiGo had announced three new overseas services from Mumbai to Jeddah and Dammam and Abu Dhabi, while last month, the carrier launched its flight on the Delhi-Istanbul sector and announced to use its expanding fleet of A320neo and A321neo aircraft to connect more Indian cities to countries such as China, Vietnam, England, Myanmar and Saudi Arabia.