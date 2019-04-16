Government asks Google, Apple to comply with Madras HC order prohibiting TikTok download

Home Business

In its April 3 order, the Madras HC said it was evident from media reports that pornography and inappropriate content were made available through such mobile applications.

TikTok mobile application (Photo | Google Playstore)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has asked tech giants Google and Apple to comply with the Madras High Court's order that had banned popular mobile app TikTok, according to sources.

Sources said instructions in this regard were sent to the two American companies on Monday after the Supreme Court refused to stay the April 3 order of Madras High Cout that had directed the Centre to ban Tiktok app over concerns about access to pornographic content through it.

E-mails sent to Apple and Google did not elicit a response.

On Monday, the Supreme Court said the ban directive was just an interim order and that the high court is scheduled to hear the matter on April 16.

In its April 3 order, the Madras HC said it was evident from media reports that pornography and inappropriate content were made available through such mobile applications.

It had also directed the media not to telecast video clips made with TikTok. The app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, allows users to create short videos and then share them.

In a statement on Tuesday, TikTok said it has faith in the Indian judicial system.

"We are optimistic about an outcome that would allow over 120 million monthly active users in India to continue using TikTok to showcase their creativity and capture moments that matter in their everyday lives," it said.

