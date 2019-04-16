Home Business

Jet Airways asks for Rs 400 crore; fleet down to five aircraft

Earlier in the day, industry insiders said that Jet has asked lenders to provide immediate interim funding of Rs 400 crore else the airline might be forced to temporarily suspend overall operations.

Published: 16th April 2019 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Jet Airways (File Photo | EPS) 

By IANS

MUMBAI: Financially-challenged Jet Airways has reportedly requested lenders for interim funding of Rs 400 crore to stave off a temporary closure, even as its current operational fleet further shrunk to five aircraft.

According to the Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola, the airline on Tuesday operated only five aircraft down from seven yesterday. Under the current regulations, the airline is required to operate five aircraft to save its air operating permit.

He said Jet's airport slots are vacant and that they being re-allocated to other airlines on a temporary basis.

The ministry is expected to meet airport operators and airlines to sort out the slots issue.

However, the airline's lenders said they remain committed to its revival.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Managing Director and CEO Sunil Mehta said discussions were on to provide interim funding.

"Lenders are committed to Jet Airways' revival. SBI and SBI Capital are working on a package but it has not been finalised," he said.

Earlier in the day, industry insiders said that Jet has asked lenders to provide immediate interim funding of Rs 400 crore else the airline might be forced to temporarily suspend overall operations.

Earlier in the day, the airlines' board meeting ended inconclusively as the airline awaited the lenders' decision on its plea for interim funds to stay aloft.

A day before, the airline presented a plan for interim funding to its lenders.

"The Board meet was inconclusive. We are waiting for the lenders' reply. It is of paramount importance that we receive clarity on interim funding," an airline source told IANS in Mumbai.

The development assumes significance as the airline has almost run out of funds to pay for fuel and other operational expenses.

Industry insiders say without extra funds, the airline might have to temporarily suspend operations.

It has folded up most operations due to the grounding of over 80 per cent of its fleet by lessors.

Awaiting the outcome of lenders' meeting with the government, the cash-starved airline has extended cancellation of international flights till April 18 (Thursday) after last week suspending them till April 15 (Monday).

Jet's woes have intensified as the airline that once operated around 120 aircraft is now left with just a 16-plane fleet.

It owes over Rs 8,000 crore to the SBI-led consortium of lenders. Its only ray of hope is an immediate injection of interim funding and the completion of the stake sale process, initiated by lenders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp