Naresh Goyal opts out from bidding for cash-strapped Jet Airways

The full-service carrier, which is currently operating less than 10 aircraft, is awaiting fresh fund infusion under a debt resolution plan.

Published: 16th April 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has decided not to bid for acquiring a stake in the cash-strapped airline, sources said Tuesday.

Airline sources said Goyal, who had stepped down as chairman of the carrier last month, has withdrawn the bid for the airline.

Jet Airways crisis: Suresh Prabhu asks Civil Aviation Secretary to look into fair hike, flight cancellations

On April 12, sources said that Goyal had also put in a bid for the carrier.

SBI Capital Markets has the mandate for Jet Airways' sale on behalf of the SBI-led consortium of the domestic lenders to the debt-ridden private carrier.

Last month, Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal stepped down from the board of the airline, which has more than Rs 8,000 crore debt.

