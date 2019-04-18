Home Business

RBI proposes to allow fintech start-ups to test regulatory sandbox

According to the draft, the target applicants for entry to the RS are financial technology (fintech) firms which meet the eligibility conditions prescribed for start-ups by the government.

Published: 18th April 2019 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India Thursday proposed that fintech start-ups could set up regulatory sandbox or live-testing of innovative products and services in segments such as retail payments, money transfer, artificial intelligence and data analytics in the financial sector.

A regulatory sandbox (RS) usually refers to live-testing of new products or services in a controlled and test regulatory environment for which regulators may or may not permit certain regulatory relaxations for the limited purpose of the testing.

A working group set up by the RBI had recommended introduction of an appropriate framework for an RS within a well-defined space and duration where the financial sector regulator will provide the requisite regulatory guidance to increase efficiency, manage risks and create new opportunities for consumers.

In line with the recommendation, the central bank has released draft 'Enabling Framework for Regulatory Sandbox'.

"The proposed financial service to be launched under the RS should include new or emerging technology, or use of existing technology in an innovative way and should address a problem, or bring benefits to consumers," the draft said.

According to the draft, the target applicants for entry to the RS are financial technology (fintech) firms which meet the eligibility conditions prescribed for start-ups by the government.

The innovative products and services which could be considered for testing under RS include retail payments, money transfer services, marketplace lending, digital KYC and financial advisory services.

Innovation in wealth management services, digital identification services, smart contracts, financial inclusion products and cybersecurity products could also be tested.

Innovative technologies that could be brought under RS include mobile technology applications (payments, digital identity), data analytics, application programme interface, applications under block chain technologies and artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.

Highlighting the benefits of RS, the draft said the first and foremost is that it fosters "learning by doing".

Also, users of an RS can test the product's viability without the need for a larger and more expensive roll-out.

If the product appears to have the potential to be successful, the product might then be authorised and brought to the broader market more quickly.

On risks and limitations of RS, the draft said the RBI or its RS cannot provide any legal waivers.

Also, post-sandbox testing, a successful experimenter may still require regulatory approvals before the product, services or technology can be permitted for wider application.

The central bank has invited stakeholders' comments on the draft by May 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp