Home Business

India's peak power deficit at 0.8 per cent, energy deficit at 0.6 per cent in 2018-19

The Central Electricity Authority's load generation balancing report cited that the country has missed the chance to become an electricity-surplus nation by a whisker.

Published: 19th April 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power cut

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has again missed the chance to become an electricity-surplus nation by a whisker as its peak power deficit stood at 0.8 per cent and the overall energy deficit remained 0.6 per cent in 2018-19.

In its load generation balancing report (LGBR) for 2018-19, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) had pegged overall energy and peak power surpluses at 4.6 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively, indicating that India would be a power-surplus country in the financial year.

In 2017 also, the CEA in its LGBR had projected that India would become a power-surplus nation in 2017-18. But, the peak power deficit was 2.1 per cent, while overall electricity deficit was 0.7 per cent across the country in that financial year.

According to the latest CEA data, during peak hours, as much as 175.52 gigawatt (GW) was supplied against demand of 177.02 GW leaving a deficit of 1.49 GW or 0.8 per cent in 2018-19. The data showed that as much as 1,267.29 billion units (BUs) of electricity was supplied against the demand of 1,274.56 BUs leaving an overall electricity or energy deficit of 7.35 BUs or 0.6 per cent during 2018-19.

A power sector expert said, "The deficit is primarily due to discoms not being able to buy power. Their total outstanding due was Rs 40,698 crore toward power generators till January this year." He added that India can be a power-surplus state as its installed power generation capacity is around 356 GW against the peak demand of about 177 GW. The power generation can be doubled provided distribution companies (discoms) pay their dues promptly.

During March 2019, the overall energy deficit was 0.4 per cent. As much as 108.19 BUs of electricity was supplied against the demand of 108.66 BUs in March. The peak power deficit in the month was 0.4 per cent as 168.74 GW power was supplied against the demand of 169.46 GW.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Load generation balancing report Central Electricity Authority India power deficit India energy deficit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp