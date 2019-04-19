Home Business

Tata Technologies joins hands with China's FutureMove Automotive

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the Shanghai Motor Show 2019.

Published: 19th April 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Technologies Friday said it has inked a pact with China's FutureMove Automotive to develop connected mobility solutions for automotive manufacturers in China and other markets.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the Shanghai Motor Show 2019.

"The relationship with FutureMove will combine Tata Technologies' market-leading connected car service offerings with the platform and technology of FutureMove to provide a suite of services to the Chinese automotive industry," Tata Technologies Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Warren Harris said in a statement.

Tata Technologies has strong capabilities in delivering end-to-end vehicle programmes. With over 9,000 professionals, the company serves clients in 27 countries from its 17 global delivery centres across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

On the other hand, FutureMove Automotive, with its digital and mobility services, is a strategic partner to Tata Technologies' customers in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and the US.

Through the agreement, the two companies will integrate technologies, products, solutions, and resources to respond to demands within the automotive industry, the statement said.

The joint strategy will help support their clients across the globe by providing the capacity, capability, competitiveness and a range of innovative solutions for future mobility and ensure their leadership in the industry, it added.

"The cooperation not only meets the current business need, but also has profound strategic significance for FutureMove to develop overseas market, especially in Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific," FutureMove Automotive Founder & Chairman John Wang said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FutureMove Tata Technologies Motor Show

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp