The Best Ways to Tackle Hair Issues Faced by Boys

By Online MI

These days hair loss, falling hair, baldness have become a common problem amongst both men and women. More than 50% of the population is facing these issues. Normally, a person can shed up to 100 hair strands in a day, which is healthy and natural too. There is nothing to worry about if you lose a few hair strands daily.

But if the quantity increases then it’s a matter of worry. There are several causes of hair loss including mineral deficiency, stress, improper diet, medications, genetics, pollution, etc. Wearing a cap, hat, or helmet can also be a reason in men for continues hair fall.

If you have been experiencing hair fall, and have reason to believe that it’s not just your regular part of shedding cycle, the first thing to do would be to find out what is its cause. Let's start by discussing some of the prevalent myths about hair fall, then we can discuss how to prevent hair loss and increase hair growth.

Some myths are:

Balding only happens to men. Washing your hair much. If you shave your head this will fix your problem. Coloring can cause hair loss.

Above mentioned are the myths that keep going in the head of people, and they don’t understand the real reason behind the loss of their hair.

Men think that only they are the ones who undergo baldness, but this is something wrong as the opposite gender can also withstand the same problem.

So boys out there, if you are also suffering from hair loss, then you can try the below-mentioned tricks to avoid hair loss and other hair issues. You can even try hairstyle for boys with fine hair to hide the problem till the time you are treating it.

1. Regularly wash your hair with a mild shampoo

Washing is a part of preventing hair loss by way of keeping hair and scalp clean. And regular washing can help you in lowering the risk of infections and dandruff which might be the reaons of hair loss or breakage. Having clean hair gives you healthy hair with volume without any itchiness.

2. Enrich diet with protein

Eating protein-rich food, soy, fish, lean meats, etc. can enhance your hair growth. It increases your immunity and keeps you away from hair issues.

3. Use essential oils for scalp massage

If you are facing the hair loss problem from quite a long time now, may be its best if you start using essential oil to massage your scalp weekly for few minutes before shampooing. It keeps your hair follicles active. Try mixing few drops of lavender oil with almond or sesame oil and apply it on your scalp and gently massage it for few minutes. Even you can use it regularly if you wear a helmet or cap quite often or daily.

4. Do not brush your wet hair

Our moms have been saying this sentence from Childhood, but we were the ones who avoided it. Wet hair are easy to break. Thus, do not brush your hair while they are wet as it increases hair loss increases. If you still want to do it, you can either use your fingers to detangle the hair or a wide-toothed comb. You need to avoid brushing your hair too frequently since it can also damage your hair or result in hair loss. Better to use your fingers instead of using a comb or brush. You can even look for the trending hairstyle for boys and get a new look with fine hair too.

5. Garlic, ginger, or onion juice

Start with massaging any one of the juices on your scalp, let it set overnight and wash it in the morning. Do it regularly for a week, and you will see a noticeable result. Though it may smell a bit, still once you wash it properly with shampoo, you will definitely see the result.

6. De-stress

There are various studies conducted in the past which proves that stress can also be a problem of hair loss. That is why, it is important to de-stress yourself. You can do meditation, maintain work-life balance, do things which you like apart from just work. Take proper sleep without worrying about anything.

7. Avoid constant hair drying

Avoid using dryers, heating appliances on your hair, since they can damage your hair as well as weakens its roots. Heat weakens hair proteins, so if you constantly use heating or drying appliances, it can result in hair damage and fragility which is yet another cause of hair loss. This heating can create permanent damage to your hair and even cause reactions to your scalp. Avoid such hairstyle for boys wherein you have to use heating appliances a lot.

8. Change how you style your hair (for men with long hair) or try a different hairstyle

If you have started facing the issue recently, may be its time to try a new hairstyle or let your hair loosen up a bit. Don't go for ponytails, or stop using extensions as it pulls your hair and damage the hair follicles, resulting in hair loss.

You can even try a new hairstyle for boys which may reduce the amount of hair loss.

9. Take care of your health

Health problems are the main reason for hair loss. If you have any chronic illnesses, infections or high fevers, make sure to take a proper treatment. To keep your hair healthy, you need to keep your body healthy too. Also avoid taking any unwanted medicine.

10. Keep away from chemicals

Hair colors or products that have harsh chemicals in it can do a lot of damage to your hair as well as can affect your scalp. If you are already facing the issue of hair loss, it is suggested not to try any hair color or dye on your hair, especially on the roots.

11. Keep your head sweat free

If you have oily scalp, the summers will be a nightmare for you as you will be experiencing dandruff due to sweating. It increases your hair fall. Even using a lot of hot water in winters can result in dandruff which leads to hair loss. Thus, its suggested to use herbal products contaning neem, aloe vera, etc. to keep your scalp cool and dandruff free. You can use other medicated products too.

Also, men who wear helmet experience significant hair loss in summer. It is because of the sweat, it weakens the hair roots causing hair loss in men. Thus, wear a scarf or bandanna or a headband made of terry cloth over your hair before wearing a helmet which can resolve the hair loss. Once you prevent the issue, you can try any hairstyle.