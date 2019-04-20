Royal Enfield now rides into South Korean market

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Motorcycle-manufacturer Royal Enfield on Friday announced its entry into South Korea, with Vintage Motors (Kiheung International) as its official distributors in the East Asian giant.

Vimal Sumbly, Royal Enfield’s APAC Business Head, said, “Our focus is to sustain and expand our reach in International markets especially in Asia pacific region.”

The firm said Royal Enfield has seen a 20 per cent year-on-year growth in the Asia-Pacific region.“Korea is an important chapter in the growth story and we are thrilled to commence business here,” Sumbly said. Korea is an important chapter in the growth story and the company is thrilled to commence business there, he added.

Royal Enfield, founded in 1901 in the city of Redditch, the UK, made its journey to India in 1950s, where it is currently being manufactured.The company said it was entering South Korea, with line-up of three models featuring single-cylinder engines currently up to 500cc — including its iconic Bullet (500cc), Classic (500cc), and Himalayan (410cc).