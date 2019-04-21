Budget carrier TruJet hires 100 Jet Airways employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Budget carrier TruJet Saturday said it has absorbed 100 employees of the grounded airline Jet Airways. The Hyderabad-based airline also said its new aircraft and new routes will be operational in the next two months.

“Turbo Megha Airways, which operates a regional carrier under the brand TruJet has taken into service 100 employees of Jet Airways, which recently suspended its operations temporarily. These include pilots, engineering another corporate staff,” the company said in a statement.

Trained workforce are a crucial asset for an airline. For an airline that has plans to expand operations, ramping up manpower sometimes poses a challenge, particularly pilots who are in short supply. Sources told SS that Jet staff are paid more than the market average, but that’s not stopping airlines including SpiceJet from hiring them.

Meanwhile, TruJet said it is planning to induct three more aircraft in next four months. While the first ATR-500 will join the fleet next month, the other two are expected to join by September.

“With the new aircraft and additional staff joining, TruJet is planning to expand its operations,” it added. It will link Ahmedabad-Kandla route in May-June and plans to link Kolhapur, Jalgaon and Belgaum from the third quarter.