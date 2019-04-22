Home Business

Government puts Pawan Hans strategic sale on hold till general elections

While 51 per cent stake of the air carrier is with the government, the remaining is with ONGC.

Published: 22nd April 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Pawan Hans

Pawan Hans (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The government has decided to keep the sale process of Pawan Hans on hold till elections as only one investor has put in financial bids for buying the helicopter service provider. The government holds 51 per cent stake in helicopter service provider Pawan Hans, and the remaining 49 per cent is with ONGC.

Investors had time till March 6 to put in their financial bids for up to 100 per cent stake in Pawan Hans. "The Transaction Advisor for Pawan Hans has informed us that a single eligible bid has come in. A call has to be taken whether to go ahead with single bidder or reconvene the entire bidding process. It has been decided to wait till the elections are over and a new government is formed," an official said.

The ongoing 7-phase election process is scheduled to be completed on May 23.

As per the strategic disinvestment policy framed by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the alternative mechanism, headed by the Finance Minister, will have to take a call on whether to go ahead with single bidder or call for fresh bids.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

If at all the Alternative Mechanism decides to call for fresh bids, it would be in accordance with the modified strategic sale policy being worked out by DIPAM, the official added. In order to speed up strategic sale of state-owned companies, the DIPAM is working on streamlining the policy.

It had last come out with a guidance note on strategic disinvestment in January 2018. The government had initially planned to sell Pawan Hans last fiscal, but could not complete the process as only one bidder has shown interest.

In April last year, the government had issued the information memorandum for the 51 per cent strategic stake sale in Pawan Hans and had sought expression of interest (EoI) from interested bidders by June 18. Thereafter, the ONGC board in July decided to combine its 49 per cent stake in the offer for sale by the Centre.

Following this, in August, the government invited fresh EoIs from entities, saying that along with its 51 per cent stake, the bidders will also have the option to buy ONGC's stake of 49 per cent in the company. The last date for submission of EoIs was September 12.

However, the total number of bidders have not made public to maintain confidentiality of the bidding process. In February, 2019, the government shared the final share purchase agreement with the shortlisted bidders of Pawan Hans and asked them to submit their financial bids by March 6.

The government has budgeted to raise Rs 90,000 crore from disinvestment in the current fiscal, up from Rs 85,000 crore mopped up in last financial year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pawan Hans Pawan Hans stake sale Pawan Hans shares Department of Investment and Public Asset Management India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp