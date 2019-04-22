Maruti drives in Baleno hatchback with BS-VI compliant petrol engine

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Monday said it has launched its premium hatchback Baleno with BS VI emission norms compliant petrol engine, priced between Rs 5.58 lakh and Rs 8.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The auto major has also introduced two variants of the car with smart hybrid technology. The trim with 1.2 litre DUALJET, DUAL VVT petrol engine is priced at Rs 7.25 lakh, while the Zeta variant is tagged at Rs 7.86 lakh.

As per the company, the models with smart hybrid technology would deliver a fuel efficiency of 23.87 km/litre. "At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to bring newer, better and environment friendly technologies to our products. Baleno Smart Hybrid with BS-VI stands testament to the same. We are confident that the premium hatchback Baleno will present a complete package in line with aspirations of evolving customers," MSI Senior Executive Director Marketing & Sales RS Kalsi said in a statement.

The company said in order to achieve the stringent emission regulation requirement, it has upgraded both engine hardware and software along with exhaust system. "Baleno is country's first premium hatchback to be offered with Smart Hybrid technology," it added.

MSI has sold over 5.5 lakh Baleno units since its launch in 2015. It sold more than 2 lakh units of the hatchback in the last fiscal year.