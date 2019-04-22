Home Business

Income Tax returns: New Form 16 demands salary break-up details

Form 16 is essentially a certificate issued by employers, detailing the employee’s salary and TDS.

Published: 22nd April 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax Slab

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to curb tax evasion by the salaried class, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has revised salary TDS (tax deducted at source) certificate in Form 16. The Form 16 is essentially a certificate issued by employers, detailing the employee’s salary and TDS. The Income Tax Act mandates this.

The earlier format allowed companies to give consolidated figures or break-up in different formats. The tax department felt this has been leaving room for ambiguity regarding their individual composition, which helped them in manipulating the tax slab.

The revised Form 16 will include segregated information regarding deductions under various tax-saving schemes, investments in tax-saving instruments, different allowances received by the employee as well as income from other sources.

It will also have details like income from house property, remuneration received from other employers, details of deductions in respect of interest on deposits in savings account, and rebates and surcharge, wherever applicable. This, the tax department claims, will give it more information on salary slab and will help it check tax evasion. The amended form will come into effect from May 12, 2019.

Meanwhile, the I-T department has also modified Form 24Q, which is furnished by the employer to the taxmen. It will include details like Permanent Account Number (PAN) of non-institutional entities from whom the employee has taken loan for buying or constructing housing property.

All these exercise are to ensure that there is no space left for maneuvering the tax slabs by the employers. Consequently, any discrepancy between the income and deductions shown in Form 16 and the ITR filed by the person can be immediately spotted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Form 16 Income Tax Income Tax filing returns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp