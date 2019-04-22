Home Business

Sensex cracks over 300 points; Jet Airways shares down 23.2 per cent

Bucking weak market trend, TCS, PowerGrid, HCL Tech, Infosys, HDFC Bank and NTPC rose up to 1.31 per cent.

Published: 22nd April 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways aircraft are seen parked on the tarmac at Chattrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex cracked over 300 points in early trade Monday tracking losses in index heavyweights RIL, HDFC and ICICI Bank, amid weak global cues, sinking rupee and soaring crude oil prices. Jet Airways shares went down the lowest in decade at 23.2 per cent on Monday.

The 30-share index was trading 309.56 points or 0.79 per cent lower at 38,830.72. The NSE Nifty too plunged to 101.80 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 11,651.

In the previous session Thursday, the BSE bourse settled 135.36 points, or 0.34 per cent, lower at 39,140.28. The broader Nifty slipped 34.35 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 11,752.80.

Stock market was closed Friday on account of Good Friday. Yes Bank and Reliance Industries were the biggest losers in the Sensex pack, dropping up to 2.66 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Maruti, M&M, Bajaj Finance and SBI, shedding up to 1.72 per cent.

Bucking weak market trend, TCS, PowerGrid, HCL Tech, Infosys, HDFC Bank and NTPC rose up to 1.31 per cent.

"After a period of significant momentum ahead of the general elections, the market may take a pause in some kind of an interim profit booking," said Joseph Thomas-Head Research, Emkay Wealth Management.

"The accelerating scenario of a slowdown in global growth as also the definitive prospects of higher fuel prices and a weaker currency may also be working on the minds of the market participants at this juncture," he added.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equity worth Rs 1,038.46 crore on Thursday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 337.59 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

The rupee depreciated nearly 50 paise to 69.84 against the US dollar in early trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was 2.06 per cent higher at USD 73.84 per barrel. Elsewhere in Asia, benchmark equity indices in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading in the red in early trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways Sensex Nifty Stock market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp