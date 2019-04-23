Home Business

IBA submits memo to RBI on resolution of stressed assets

The central bank is working on a revised circular for the Resolution of Stressed Assets after a Supreme Court's direction on April 2.

Published: 23rd April 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Indian Banks Association (IBA) has submitted a memorandum to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on resolution of stressed assets.

The central bank is working on a revised circular for the Resolution of Stressed Assets after a Supreme Court's direction on April 2.

In its April 10 memorandum, the IBA recommended and pitched for:

a. Threshold of 90 per cent by value for approval of Resolution Plan by lenders against industry demand of aligning with IBC threshold of 66 per cent.

b. A period of 240 days for preparation, approval and implementation of Resolution Plan against industry demand of at least of 360 days.

3. Power and Infra projects involve large lending consortia involving number of banks and financial institutions.

4. Probability of achieving approval of RP significantly lower with higher threshold of 90 per cent

5. Will lead to large number of stressed assets getting referred to NCLT under IBC, eroding value for the stakeholders

6. Power and Infrastructure sectors are heavily regulated

7. Government counter-parties unable to provide even contractually permissible relief pending regulatory dispensations

8. Regulatory resolutions are inordinately delayed for 1-3 years

9. Industry is demanding realistic approval threshold and period for preparation, approval and Implementation of Resolution plan

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IBA RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp