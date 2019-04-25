Home Business

Deutsche Bank begins providing Trump Organisation's loan documents

Published: 25th April 2019 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump

Donald Trump. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

IANS: Deutsche Bank has begun the process of providing financial records to the New York state Attorney General in response to a subpoena for documents related to loans made to President Donald Trump and his business, an informed source said.

Last month, the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James issued subpoenas for records tied to funding for several Trump Organization projects.

The state's top legal officer opened a civil probe after Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen testified to Congress in a public hearing that the President had inflated his assets.

Cohen at that time presented copies of financial statements he said had been provided to Deutsche Bank.

The bank is in the process of turning over documents, including emails and loan documents, related to Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.; the Trump National Doral Miami; the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago; and the unsuccessful effort to buy the NFL's Buffalo Bills, CNN quoted the source as saying on Wednesday.

The New York Attorney General's office and Deutsche Bank are yet to comment on the development.

Meanwhile, the bank is already the subject of a joint investigation between the House Financial Services and Intelligence committees into Trump's businesses and money laundering.

Deutsche Bank has been one of the few big banks willing to lend to the Trump Organization in recent years.

Trump's businesses have borrowed more than $300 million from Deutsche to finance the company's Florida golf course and hotels in Chicago and Washington, according to financial disclosures and public filings from 2012 to 2015.

