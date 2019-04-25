Home Business

Mahindra & Mahindra to deploy 50 electric vehicles on Uber platform

Through this tie-up, driver partners on the Uber app can avail themselves of a package which would include Mahindra electric vehicles

Published: 25th April 2019 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra (File | Reuters)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Thursday announced the deployment of 50 of its Electric Vehicles (EVs) to Uber, an on-demand ride-sharing company, to provide zero emission mobility here.

Earlier, Mahindra had announced its collaboration with Uber to explore the deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) on its platform in several cities across the country.

To begin with, the companies would deploy 50 Mahindra EVs in the city and scale up over a period of time, a press release said.

Mahindras electric vehicles on the Uber platform would include the e2oPlus hatchback and the eVerito sedan.

To make this model sustainable, Mahindra worked with public and private players who had initially set up over 30 common use charging points across multiple locations here, the release said.

CEO of Mahindra Electric Mahesh was quoted as saying the collaboration with Uber is aimed at accelerating the large-scale adoption of electric vehicles on shared mobility platforms, thereby driving a positive change in daily commute.

ALSO READ | India could achieve high penetration of electric vehicles by 2030: Niti Report

"Going forward, we plan to further deploy our vehicles across multiple cities on the Uber platform," he said in the release.

As part of this collaboration, both companies would also explore the deployment of Mahindra electric vehicles in other cities.

Through this tie-up, driver partners on the Uber app can avail themselves of a package which would include Mahindra electric vehicles, the release said.

The package would be priced competitively with attractive financing and insurance premiums as well as comprehensive maintenance packages from Mahindra and its associates, the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahindra & Mahindra Uber EVs electric vehicles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp