Home Business

RBI asks banks to disclose NPAs of IL&FS

The Reserve Bank of India circular on Wednesday is a proactive assessment that the central bank has taken just in time before banks announce theirMarch quarter earnings. 

Published: 25th April 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Reserve Bank of India, in a circular issued on Wednesday, has asked banks and financial institutions to disclose in their ‘notes to accounts’ details of defaults made by the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and IL&FS entities, and provisions that they need to be make for the same. 
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has currently barred the banks and financial institutions from classifying IL&FS defaults as Non-Performing Assets (NPA) without prior approval from it. 

The Reserve Bank of India circular on Wednesday is a proactive assessment that the central bank has taken just in time before banks announce their march quarter earnings. This is also in line with the submission it made before the NCLAT, which barred the banks from classifying IL&FS group debt as NPA without its prior approval. Pending an order from the appellate tribunal, RBI has referred to the restraining NCLAT order of February 25, and asked banks to disclose the details in a specific format — to declare the amount outstanding, total amount of exposure that are stressed loans, provisions required to be made as per Income Recognition and Asset Classification norms, and provisions actually held.

As per the regulatory norms, banks have to recognise any account that has defaulted for over 90 days and set aside provisions for the same. Banks, as a prudent measure, may provide for the loans without technically declaring the IL&FS exposure as Non-Performing Assets. Some banks have already made contingency provisions during September as well as December quarter results, even while they held the accounts to be “standard”.Of the IL&FS group’s outstanding debt of Rs 94,216 crore, public sector banks have an exposure of Rs 35,382 crore, other banks Rs 9,436 crore, foreign banks Rs 6,031 crore and other financial institutions Rs 9,138 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services IL&FS RBI NPA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp