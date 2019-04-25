Home Business

Sensex, Nifty open on a positive note ahead of F&O expiry

The 30-share index was trading 42.83 points or 0.11 per cent higher at 39,097.51, and the NSE Nifty rose 22.95 points or 0.20 per cent to 11,749.10.

Published: 25th April 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

File Image of BSE. (File | Reuters )

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty started on a positive note Thursday ahead of the expiry of April derivative contracts, amid strong foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share index was trading 42.83 points or 0.11 per cent higher at 39,097.51, and the NSE Nifty rose 22.95 points or 0.20 per cent to 11,749.10.

In the previous session, the BSE bourse soared 489.80 points, or 1.27 per cent, to close at 39,054.68, and the broader Nifty climbed 150.20 points, or 1.30 per cent, to 11,726.15.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Yes Bank, PowerGrid, L&T, HCL Tech, HDFC duo, NTPC, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, ITC, HUL and Bajaj Finance, rising up to 2.78 per cent.

On the other hand, Maruti, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Vedanta, Kotak Bank and RIL were among the top losers, shedding up to 0.83 per cent.

According to traders, investors are cautious ahead of April futures and options (F&O) expiry.

Sahaj Agrawal, DVP Derivatives, Kotak Securities said, "Nifty tested all time high levels recently after which some correction was seen. Broader sentiment has turned neutral indicating possibility of some consolidation/correction in the near term."

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equity worth Rs 974.88 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 657.06 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

The rupee, however, depreciated 17 paise to 70.04 against the US dollar in early trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.03 per cent higher at USD 74.59 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, benchmark equity indices in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a mixed note in early trade.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended in the red on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp