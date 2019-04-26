Audi launches new Q7 and A4 editions for India

By Express News Service

German luxury carmaker Audi this week launched two new variants of its SUV model Q7 and A4 sedan for the Indian market. Dubbed Lifestyle editions, the new variants will be priced at Rs 75.82 lakh for the Q7, while the A4 Lifestyle Edition is priced at Rs 43.09 lakh (ex-showroom prices).

“The successful feedback and strong demand from our customers for our recently launched Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition has inspired us to introduce popular Audi models — the Audi Q7 and the Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition in India,” Audi India Head Rahil Ansari said in a statement.

The Twin Screen Rear Seat Entertainment system in the Audi Q7 and the Audi A4 Lifestyle editions is equipped with free smartphone app “RSE remote” available for Apple and Android smartphones. The RSE has a screen resolution of 1200 x 800 and 16 GB internal memory.