Home Business

Droom to continue in expansion mode this year too: CEO

Not many players have had as much success in the online used vehicle market as Droom.

Published: 26th April 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sandeep Agarwal .

By Express News Service

Not many players have had as much success in the online used vehicle market as Droom. In a chat with Arshad Khan, founder and CEO Sandeep Agarwal says the company will focus on building new products and technologies to continue growing. Excerpts:

How has financial year 2019 been for Droom, and how do you see the current year panning out? 
The financial year of 2019 has been fantastic for Droom! We have entered our fifth year of operations and have actually witnessed an acceleration in our growth. While we are fully aware of the macro slowdown in new vehicle sales, our category domination and how well we are doing versus the rest of the industry has resulted in this massive growth that we see today. We will continue to function in the investment and expansion mode for this financial year too. For instance, we have begun investing more into building technologies, creating new products, venturing into new categories, and expanding into new geographies.
 
Have you seen any slowdown in used vehicle sales in recent months?
No, we have not witnessed any slowdown in the sale of used vehicles. Our used vehicle sales continue to grow at a year-over-year rate of around 85-100 per cent, and this would perhaps be 8 times larger than the overall industry growth. When it comes to the overall growth of Droom, we may not see a magnified impact because we are already going much faster than everyone else. 

You have raised significant funding in recent months. Where is this capital going into? 
Yes, we have raised a significant amount of capital in the past few months. We diligently expend most of this into continually updating our technologies, building new products, opening new channels, and expanding our footprint on an international scale. These are the four departments where we channelize most of our funds into. If I have to pick the department where the highest percentage of funds go, I would say product development, engineering, and leveraging AI at present.

A lot of players in the segment have gone offline in recent times. Why so? 
Honestly, to begin with, the segment that Droom belongs to has not really seen online players per se. To be more precise, those were more like media firms trying to compete with Saturday newspapers or magazines etc. for rich content, rather than being an online player in this segment. 
But, if you look at Droom, it is truly an online player. We do not claim to be the only online player in the segment because it is the only channel we have, but because everything we have, including our technology portfolio, investments, pricing engine, certification courses, fintech product, and a lot of other services are inherently online.
Other companies could not establish themselves as market leaders and because of the rise of Droom, many of them are finding it very difficult and are thus going offline. The offline channel is cost-prohibitive, has inventory risks, and does not leave a lot of scope for true application of technology. Moreover, offline channels leverage capital, physical assets, capital expenditure, and inventory — this is something  that we will never partake in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sandeep Agarwal Droom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp