Home Business

Electrify two, three-wheelers first to kickstart EV adoption: Ola

With small cars dominating Indian roads, any attempt to successfully electrify the country’s vehicles must first address the two and three wheeler segments, says a report on electric mobility by Ola. 

Published: 26th April 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Ola

Image of Ola cars used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

With small cars dominating Indian roads, any attempt to successfully electrify the country’s vehicles must first address the two and three wheeler segments, says a report on electric mobility by Ola. 

“Unlike Western models, India may not easily kick start its electric journey by deploying premium electric cars. Instead, it makes sense to focus on electrifying vehicles with the highest demand and utility in the Indian context: two-wheelers and three-wheelers,” the report said. The rickshaw is already seeing high proliferation of electric variants, suggesting it is both viable and practical to prioritise these vehicle segments to ensure success in adoption of e-mobility, it added. 

The Ola Mobility Institute (OMI), a policy research and social innovation think-tank of Ola Cabs, released the report earlier this week, based on its first multimodal electric mobility pilot project which was kick-started in Nagpur in May 2017. The report went on to note that the success of electric mobility will depend on leveraging shared mobility, with focus needed on lithium-ion battery swapping technology. 

According to the report, high upfront costs, lack of charging infrastructure and uncertain performance of battery-powered vehicles may hold back rapid adoption of e-mobility for private users, while fleet operators are potential early adopters due to business sensitivity to operating costs.

“The government may provide subsidies and concessions until a critical threshold limit for fleet electrification is achieved. The Nagpur pilot has provided proof of battery swapping acting as a reliable charging mechanism for small vehicles. Swapping of batteries is a doable, efficient, and in the case of Nagpur, successful. Battery swapping will help in mitigating long waiting time of drivers at charging stations, for commercial and private users alike,” the reported noted.

The report by OMI also suggests schemes to accelerate the early adoption of electric mobility in India and making it financially viable by strengthening charging infrastructure and encouraging sustainable manufacture of electric vehicles. 

According to the company, Ola’s fleet has served more than 3.5 lakh customers, clocked over 7.5 million clean kilometers, saved over 5.7 lakh liters of fuel and reduced carbon emissions by over 1,230 tons during the period when the pilot project was conducted.

The report went on to note that integration with renewable energy brings out the dual benefits of not only achieving financial viability but also making EVs environment friendly from cradle to grave. 
The Softbank-funded cab service provider also says that the e-mobility pilot project in Nagpur has encouraged it to deploy over 10,000 electric three-wheelers in 2019, and one million electric vehicles for daily commutes across cities by 2022.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ola EV adoption Electronic cars

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp