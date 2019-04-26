Home Business

Hotel Leelaventure gets shareholders' nod to sell hotels; to abide by SEBI directive

The company said it will abide by the directions of Sebi that none of the transactions proposed in its postal ballot notice will be acted upon till further directions from the markets regulator.

Published: 26th April 2019 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Hotel Leelaventure (Photo | Official website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hotel Leelaventure Friday said its shareholders have approved the resolutions to sell its four hotels, hotel operations, and its shares in the company's arm Leela Palaces and Resorts Ltd by postal ballot.

The company, however, said it will abide by the directions of Sebi that none of the transactions proposed in its postal ballot notice will be acted upon till further directions from the markets regulator.

The hotels, the sale of which shareholders have approved, are in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Udaipur, Hotel Leelaventure said in a filing to the BSE.

The shareholders also gave their nod to the sale of the company's hotel operations undertaking and to the sale of the company's shareholding in Leela Palaces and Resorts Ltd, its wholly-owned subsidiary, it added.

All the special resolutions were approved by 86.60 per cent of the votes that were polled, while 13.39 per cent opposed the resolutions, it added.

ALSO READ: Hotel Leela Venture to sell hotels, property to Brookfield for Rs 3,950 crore

"As directed by Sebi vide its letter dated April 23, 2019, read with its e-mail dated 25th April, 2019, the company will ensure that none of the transactions proposed in the company's postal ballot notice dated March 18, 2019, will be acted upon till further directions from Sebi," Hotel Leelaventure said.

On March 18, Hotel Leelaventure Ltd (HLVL) had announced the sale of its four hotels located in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Udaipur, as well as a property to Canadian investment fund Brookfield for Rs 3,950 crore. It had sought shareholders' approval.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its letter to Hotel Leelaventure on April 23 said it has received representations from ITC, which has also moved the National Company Law Tribunal against Hotel Leelaventure alleging "oppression and mismanagement", and minority shareholder Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and, then, it restrained the company from going ahead with the deal till further directives.

Shares of Hotel Leelaventure on Friday closed at Rs 10.61 per scrip on the BSE, down 2.12 per cent from its previous close.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hotel Leela Hotel Leelaventure Leela Palaces SEBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp