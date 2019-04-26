Home Business

Tata Steel Q4 profit nosedives 84 pc to Rs 2,295 crore

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 14,688.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

Published: 26th April 2019 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Steel

A signboard at a Tata Steel plant. (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Domestic steel giant Tata Steel Thursday reported a sharp 84.37 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,295.25 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 14,688.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

However, total consolidated income of the company rose to Rs 42,913.73 crore in January-March 2019, from Rs 33,983.74 crore in the same quarter in the preceding fiscal.

Total expenses of the company stood at Rs 38,728.87 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 30,237.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 510.90 apiece on the BSE, down 2.74 per cent from the previous close.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Steel Q4 Profits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp