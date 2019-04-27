Home Business

South African internet firm Naspers swaps Indian Makemytrip stake for Chinese travel firm Ctrip

MMT CEO Deep Kalra said that it will leverage this investment to benefit from the “tremendous growth potential in travel and tourism between” China and India. 

Published: 27th April 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

South African internet firm Naspers has decided to exit one of its largest Indian investments — online travel portal MakeMyTrip (MMT) — with the firm set to sell its entire MMT stake to Chinese travel major Ctrip.com International. While MMT did not reveal anny financial details, Naspers will get a 5.6 per cent stake in Ctrip.com International for selling its stakeholding in MakeMyTrip, according to a statement from the Indian firm.

The transaction is expected to close as soon as practicable in the second half of 2019, MMT said. 
Ctrip.com is already an existing stakeholder in MMT and will increase its stake after completion of the deal to 49 per cent. 

“The agreement we have announced today is a significant step in the growth ambitions of both MakeMyTrip and Ctrip and we believe continuing to support them...,” Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk said. 
MMT CEO Deep Kalra said that it will leverage this investment to benefit from the “tremendous growth potential in travel and tourism between” China and India. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naspers MakeMyTrip Ctrip

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp