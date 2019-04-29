Home Business

Automobile sector set for a crude shock this fiscal year

Automotive, Ernst & Young India.  The outcome of the general would be critical to set the course of the market, he added.

Published: 29th April 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

Hopes of recovery in auto sales post general elections seem to have crashed, with global oil prices spiralling up and the United States making it clear that it would no longer grant exemptions to sanctions on export of Iranian crude oil.

For now, crude is hovering around $75 a barrel. If the US move gains traction, there is no telling how supplies will impact prices going forward, meaning auto sector is staring at a crisis while consumers are in for a painful surge.

Already, the sector seems to have no respite from the multiple headwinds battering it, with the sectoral index slipping 5.13 per cent from 20,201 on April 18 to 19,164 on April 26. A poor show by auto majors on the back of waning demand have also led to shares of TVS (down 2.07 per cent), Bajaj Auto (down 1.3 per cent), Maruti Suzuki (down 1.03 per cent) and Mahindra and Mahindra (down 0.94 per cent) trading in losses.

With price deregulation, diesel is no longer the affordable/cheap fuel; and coupled with the fact that diesel cars are pricier, petrol is back in favour all over again. Now with the added cost challenge coming up in the form of Bharat Stage VI emission norms that will make vehicles dearer, the last thing the industry would want is an oil price shock.

Fearing a slack in auto sales in the coming quarters, Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava said factors like the US embargo on Iranian crude imports and new emission norms are playing a spoilsport. 
“I would have had great confidence that auto demand will pick up after the Lok Sabha polls, but the US putting an embargo on Iranian oil imports and BS-VI emission norms are some of the factors that may hit auto sales going forward,” Bhargava said.

Besides the oil trouble, the sector has survived various hurdles such as the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s order to increase higher insurance premiums for two-wheelers. “Increased insurance premium had pressured buyers, which led to about consistent 10-15 per cent drop in two-wheeler sales,” said analysts at Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

That apart, a host of other factors — Kerala floods, patchy monsoon, tight liquidity, crash in farm prices — dampened sales volume… The effect is likely to remain at least during the first quarter of FY20, considering the current levels of inventory pile-up by companies,” said Rakesh Batra, partner and sector leader, Automotive, Ernst & Young India.  The outcome of the general would be critical to set the course of the market, he added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
auto sales Automobiles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp