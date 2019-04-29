Home Business

Jet, Etihad ordered to pay Rs 1.25 lakh for misplacing woman’s luggage

Jayanthi Rajvi, the woman, had flown to Zurich in Switzerland for quick getaway.

Published: 29th April 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: INDIA’S oldest private airline, Jet Airways, has been going through a rather harrowing year. Due to mounting debt, the airline had recently even released a statement that they have now run out of money to continue operations.

The troubles don’t seem to end there. The airlines, and its partner airlines Etihad, was recently sued by a city-based businesswoman for misplacing her luggage. The district consumer forum slapped a fine of `1.25 lakh on the carrier for failing to deliver the luggage at the destination.

Jayanthi Rajvi, the woman, had flown to Zurich in Switzerland for quick getaway. However, once she arrived in the country, she found that her bags weren’t there. She waited for two hours for luggage that never came. She later complained with Etihad Airways but the response she got was unsatisfactory.
Rajvi did not get anything but 35 Swiss Franc for expenses. Since she had none of the clothes she had packed for her six-day stay, she depended on her friend’s wardrobe, Rajvi told the forum. It was only after the vacation had ended, and when she came back to Hyderabad, that Rajvi was given her luggage back.
Meanwhile, the airlines said that the passenger had not performed a valuation of the luggage.

Representatives of Etihad argued they gave 35 Franc as mandated by the Montreal Convention since no valuation figure was provided. Jet Airways also said Rajvi could have fraudulently transferred the contents beforehand. However, barring all allegation, Consumer Forum - 3 said there was deficiency in service. It ordered the airlines to pay $1,500 at `69.85 per US Dollar and another `20,000 towards court charges.     

