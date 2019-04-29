Home Business

Rationalise GST rate for hotels, boost private investment to push tourism sector growth: FICCI-Yes Bank Report

Enlisting the measures, a FICCI-Yes Bank Report titled 'India Inbound Tourism: Unlocking the Opportunities' said that by 2029, the Indian tourism sector is likely to grow at 6.7 per cent per annum.

Published: 29th April 2019 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

File Image of Yes Bank used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government should take steps such as rationalising GST rate for hotels and incentivising private participation to boost the tourism sector as it holds huge potential to push economic growth and job creation, a report Monday said.

Enlisting the measures, a FICCI-Yes Bank Report titled 'India Inbound Tourism: Unlocking the Opportunities' said that by 2029, the Indian tourism sector is likely to grow at 6.7 per cent per annum to reach Rs 35 lakh crore.

Among the 14 measures suggested by the report, the other steps include the creation of the National Tourism Authority and Advisory Council, the release of tourism competitiveness index, greater coordination at state level and creation of land bank repository.

"GST applicable on hotels varies according to the room tariff. Rooms with tariff Rs 2,500-7,500 per night attract a rate of 18 per cent and rooms with a tariff of Rs 7,500 and above per night attract a rate of 28 per cent. This makes the premium/ luxury hotels and resorts in India among the most taxed in the world, higher than cities such as New York, London and Paris," it added.

It said higher taxes on hotels make the segment less competitive as compared to other Asian peers. "It is recommended to reduce GST with a ceiling of 18 per cent on hotel rooms to make the segment more competitive," it said.

The report said the availability of a suitable land parcel is the preliminary step for assessment towards the development of a tourism project. Seeking relaxation in visa regime, it suggested that India should work with other member countries of BIMSTEC, SAARC and ASEAN to offer 'Combined Visa.

"Such visa will result in the conversion of stopovers to short-haul visits and will also add India on itinerary of tourists on long visits to the South Asian region," it said.

It also said there is an urgent need to focus towards development of quality accommodation infrastructure across the region to unlock the true potential of the country's northeastern region.

Further, the report said the tourism sector generated 26.7 million jobs in 2018 and by 2029, it is expected to provide employment to nearly 53 million people, directly and indirectly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST FICCI Yes Bank Report India Inbound Tourism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp