Government officials shouldn't attend Huawei's conference; can't rely on Chinese telecom firm: SJM

NEW DELHI: The RSS-affiliated SJM has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to allow top officials of the Telecom Ministry attend a conference organised by Huawei on Thursday, alleging that the Chinese telecom firm's India operations are not beyond suspicion.

The event, however, was attended by a Union minister and the outgoing Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan.

In a letter to Modi, Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said instead of adhering to the highest standards of integrity required in the Central Civil Services Conduct Rules, "the entire top echelons of DOT (Department of Telecommunications) are attending a conference paid for by Huawei.

Mahajan said Huawei together with other Chinese telecom companies, faces outright bans/ severe restrictions in the US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and other countries.

He said even in India, the operations of Huawei are "not beyond suspicion", and are "never investigated thoroughly."

"We as a country are yet not sure of relying on Huawei. Globally, the Chinese companies, including Huawei, are facing allegations that they underbid' projects, and position themselves and their establishment back home to snoop and enable them to shut remotely, if required be," Mahajan said in the letter.

Expressing concern over "Chinese dominance in India's telecommunication sector", he said it is "very damaging" and not only creating a "security threat" but also killing opportunities for our indigenous players.

"India is required to take a firm stance on this. Especially, when these companies have not been able to prove that they are doing legitimate businesses -- globally as well as in India -- it is not prudent for the top league of the government, to be seen with Huawei. In these circumstances, the bureaucrats must show refrain from attending such events," he said.

Mahajan further said the government promotes indigenous companies and not foreign companies - the presence of so many senior-level Centre government Officials is prejudicial to national security and national interest.