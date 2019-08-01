Home Business

Government officials shouldn't attend Huawei's conference; can't rely on Chinese telecom firm: SJM

Mahajan said Huawei together with other Chinese telecom companies, faces outright bans/ severe restrictions in the US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and other countries.

Published: 01st August 2019 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Huawei

Huawei (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The RSS-affiliated SJM has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to allow top officials of the Telecom Ministry attend a conference organised by Huawei on Thursday, alleging that the Chinese telecom firm's India operations are not beyond suspicion.

The event, however, was attended by a Union minister and the outgoing Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan.

In a letter to Modi, Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said instead of adhering to the highest standards of integrity required in the Central Civil Services Conduct Rules, "the entire top echelons of DOT (Department of Telecommunications) are attending a conference paid for by Huawei.

Mahajan said Huawei together with other Chinese telecom companies, faces outright bans/ severe restrictions in the US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and other countries.

He said even in India, the operations of Huawei are "not beyond suspicion", and are "never investigated thoroughly."

"We as a country are yet not sure of relying on Huawei. Globally, the Chinese companies, including Huawei, are facing allegations that they underbid' projects, and position themselves and their establishment back home to snoop and enable them to shut remotely, if required be," Mahajan said in the letter.

Expressing concern over "Chinese dominance in India's telecommunication sector", he said it is "very damaging" and not only creating a "security threat" but also killing opportunities for our indigenous players.

"India is required to take a firm stance on this. Especially, when these companies have not been able to prove that they are doing legitimate businesses -- globally as well as in India -- it is not prudent for the top league of the government, to be seen with Huawei. In these circumstances, the bureaucrats must show refrain from attending such events," he said.

Mahajan further said the government promotes indigenous companies and not foreign companies - the presence of so many senior-level Centre government Officials is prejudicial to national security and national interest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Huawei
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp