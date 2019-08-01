Home Business

Samsung facing flak for copying Apple Watch design

A photo reported to have been leaked from Samsung appears to show the first glimpse of Galaxy Watch Active 2 which has an uncanny resemblance with Apple Watch 4.

Published: 01st August 2019 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Samsung Galaxy Active watch used for representational purposes.

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Ahead of the launch of Galaxy Watch Active 2, Samsung is facing flak for copying the design of the smartwatch from that of Apple's.

A photo reported to have been leaked from Samsung appears to show the first glimpse of Galaxy Watch Active 2 which has an uncanny resemblance with Apple Watch 4.

Tech enthusiasts were quick to notice that the image showed two watch faces, one with a petal-like design and another with a tapestry of times, dates and other readings - much like the Apple Watch, The Sun reported on Wednesday.

The photo of the new gadget - part of Samsung's fitness-focused "Active" smartwatch range - was posted to Twitter by leaker Evan Blass. With over 400,000 followers, Evan maintains a private account on Twitter where he often shares leaks of devices ahead of their launches. The launch of Samsung's smartwatch is due on August 5.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 is expected to come with 4GB of memory, AMOLED display and fitness features in Apple-inspired rose-gold and black colour schemes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Galaxy Watch Active 2 Samsung watch Apple watch
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp