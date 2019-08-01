Home Business

Vodafone Idea loses Rs 12,000 crore in m-cap over two weeks

According to brokerages, the stock market crash on Monday was a direct result of the company’s poor performance during the first quarter, with consolidated net loss at Rs 4,873.90 crore.

Published: 01st August 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone-Idea (File Photo)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea’s financial woes have brought its stock value crashing over the past two weeks, with the scrip recording a whopping 42 per cent decline, losing close to Rs 12,000 crore in market capitalisation since July 16.

While stock prices recovered slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday after crashing 27 per cent on Monday post its financial results, the scrip’s value stands at just Rs 6.84 on the BSE, against Rs 11.80 on July 16. 

Monday’s crash, according to brokerages, was a direct result of the company’s poorer-than-expected performance during the first quarter, with consolidated net loss at Rs 4,873.90 crore. More concerning for the market, however, was the 4.3 per cent fall in revenues compared to the previous quarter and the steady erosion in its subscriber base as users shift to cheaper plans. Its financials for the quarter are not comparable with Q1 of the previous year, since Vodafone India and Idea Cellular completed their merger in August last year. 

Incumbent telecom service providers like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have hemorrhaged subscribers and seen margins steadily contracting since the entry of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio in 2016. According to Vodafone Idea, it has lost another 14 million-odd subscribers during the quarter, and around 115 million subscribers in total over the past four quarters.

Analysts also note that Vodafone Idea’s recently introduced minimum recharge plans, which were expected to arrest revenue contraction, have instead resulted in customers halting recharges. It has also seen high-ARPU (average revenue per user) subscribers shifting to cheaper plans. “... the revenue dip was led by continued down-trading of high ARPU subscribers and low ARPU subscribers not recharging in 1QFY20... We estimate a majority of the decline to be led by down-trading,” Jefferies India noted. 

While the company continues to derive synergies from the merger, with operating expenses for the quarter falling by close to Rs 1,500 crore, analysts say the fall in revenues is a concern. “The continued revenue decline, along with down-trading by high-ARPU subscribers, poses a significant risk on benefits accruing from opex synergies,” said Emkay Global Financial Services.

According to Edelweiss Securities, the company can improve its metrics if it manages to improve sales execution and higher network capacity in a rising ARPU environment. Adding to this, the Digital Communications Commission last week had also decided to back TRAI’s Rs 2,000 crore penalty imposed on the firm for interconnect guideline violations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vodafone Idea Vodafone Idea mcap Market capitalisation Vodafone Idea loss
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp