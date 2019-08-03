Aegon Life says data of 10,000 Indian customers possibly exposed through website

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aegon Life Insurance, a joint venture between the Netherlands-based Aegon and India's Times Group, on Friday said its website possibly exposed data of 10,000 customers.

The company, however, said it is investigating the matter. This incident was not the result of a hack or malicious activity and Aegon Life does not have evidence that customer information was taken, it said further.

Aegon Life Insurance, India announces that a vulnerability on their website exposed information of some Indian customers who had used web forms to get in touch with Aegon Life, it said in a release.

"Aegon Life immediately fixed the vulnerability and have since informed all customers of this exposure. Aegon Life estimates that up to 10,000 customers were possibly affected."

"We will initiate an outreach program in the coming days to offer guidance to affected customers and to let them know what information was exposed."

At Aegon Life, data security and customer privacy are of utmost importance and we will continue to be transparent with customers as we investigate further," the company said.