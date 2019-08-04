Home Business

Global firms will enter India when there is a regulation clarity: Amway India CEO Anshu Budhraja

In an interview with TNIE, Budhraja says the company is set to grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent this year.

Published: 04th August 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Amway India CEO Anshu Budhraja

Amway India CEO Anshu Budhraja

By Sesa Sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With increasing awareness on health and wellness, US-based direct selling company Amway plans to expand its presence in India. Notwithstanding regulatory challenges, Amway India CEO Anshu Budhraja, in an interview, says the company is set to grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent this year. Excerpts: 

How big is the Indian market for Amway?

India is a priority market for Amway. With a sizeable youth market, it has emerged as the seventh largest market for Amway with a CAGR of 20 per cent over the last 20 years. We plan to grow our revenue to Rs 6,000 crore by 2025, registering a consistent CAGR of 15-20 per cent over next seven years, fuelled by product innovation, customer-centric initiatives and digital penetration, alongside our strong direct seller network. We are bullish about our growth in India, which we aim as one of the top three global markets for us in next 10 years.

Your plans for India over the next few years... How much investment is lined up for India operations?

Evolving consumer needs and market evolution have led us to drive innovations across products and processes. For example, we started in 1998 with just six products from our global portfolio and today we offer more than 140 distinctive quality products across categories like nutrition, beauty, personal care, home care and consumer durables.

Some of our products have already made it to the Rs 100 crore club, including Nutrilite All Plant Protein Powder, Nutrilite Daily and Glister. Amway has invested `1,000 crore in India, which includes `650 crore towards a new manufacturing facility at Nilakottai, Tamil Nadu. It has one of the largest solar rooftops in the state and targets to conserve up to 50,000 cubic metres of rainwater every year. We plan to invest an extra `100 crore to boost R&D, manufacturing and digital initiatives here over next 2-3 years. 

Do you think Indian market is well regulated for direct selling companies?

The direct selling industry received a shot in the arm when the consumer affairs ministry notified the Direct Selling Guidelines in 2016, which provides definitional clarity to the consumer, regulator and industry. A definite step-up would, however, be when the Consumer Protection Bill 2019, is passed by Parliament.

We have been given to understand that the consumer affairs ministry would consider enacting rules for direct selling. Once there is absolute regulatory clarity, a lot of global direct sellers who also waiting in the wings may enter India, thereby creating more jobs.

Genuine direct selling companies are going through a rough patch as e-commerce firms continue to sell products at discounted rates without your consent. How big is the problem? How has it impacted your sales?

Products sold through unauthorised channels create an unnecessary risk for the consumers as tampered products compromise quality. It also put the brand’s reputation and the consumers’ well-being at risk.All the major e-commerce platforms have been informed regarding the directives of the Direct Selling Guidelines issued by the Government of India, wherein it is specifically mentioned that anyone selling the products of a Direct Selling entity through e-commerce platforms needs written authorization from the Direct Selling entity. The recent ruling by the Delhi High Court, barring few e-commerce platforms from selling our products, is a significant victory for the entire direct selling industry. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amway India Anshu Budhraja Anshu Budhraja interview Amway Indian market Amway India investments Indian business regulation clarity Direct Selling Guidelines
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp