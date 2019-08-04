Home Business

Video content investments soar in India, hit USD 3.6 billion in 2018

Going forward, MPA sees growth in TV entertainment likely to soften in 2019, due to new regulations on channel pricing and bundling introduced earlier this year although underlying trends remain stron

Published: 04th August 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Netflix logo

Netflix logo ( File Photo | Reuters)

With an explosion in the number of people consuming video content as mobile data penetration increases, most major south and south east Asian countries have seen a sharp rise in investment on video content. India, in particular, saw a 24 per cent increase in spending on video content in 2018, taking total investments to USD 3.6 billion from less than USD 3 billion in 2017. 

According to the latest edition of Media Partners Asia’s (MPA) Asia Video Content Dynamics report, video content budgets across India, Korea and Southeast Asia climbed 12 per cent in 2018 to reach around USD 10 billion. Asia Video Content Dynamics tracks investment, production and consumption for TV, film and online video across India, Korea and Southeast Asia’s five biggest growth markets (Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam). 

MPA notes that the rise in growth, from 8 per cent in 2017 to 12 per cent in 2018, highlights rising competition for audience and production talent, “especially in India and Korea, two of Asia’s most dynamic production and content hubs”. These two markets accounted for over 75 per cent of video content spend across the seven surveyed markets last year.  

“Of these, India was by far the biggest dynamo of growth... This surge reflects a major outlay on premium sports rights in 2018, including a big price increase for IPL cricket, supported by continued growth and competition in TV, especially among regional languages outside Hindi heartlands,” it said. 

Going forward, MPA sees growth in TV entertainment likely to soften in 2019, due to new regulations on channel pricing and bundling introduced earlier this year although underlying trends remain strong. Video budgets in Korea expanded more slowly, but compared with India, there is more balanced competition between TV majors in Korea. 

“Meanwhile, investment in online video content continues to scale, up 60 per cent in aggregate to reach $858 million across the seven surveyed markets, powered by rapid growth in India, boosted by Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix in particular,” observed MPA vice president Stephen Laslocky. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Video content investments Asia Video Content Dynamics Media Partners Asia
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp