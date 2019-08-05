Home Business

Auto industry may further cut production amid consumption slowdown

Besides, inventory pile-up at dealership level and stock management of the unsold BS-IV vehicles has become a problem for the sector.

Published: 05th August 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Workers assemble cars at a car manufacturing unit. (File photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After denting the auto sector's profitability, the consumption slowdown along with the upcoming shift to BS-VI standards will further decelerate production, leading to eventual job losses.

Industry insiders point out that slowdown, which is a culmination of high GST tax rates, farm distress, stagnant wages and liquidity constraints, has led to the month-on-month sales de-growth.

Besides, inventory pile-up at the dealership level and stock management of the unsold BS-IV vehicles has become a problem for the sector.

According to Grant Thornton India Partner Sridhar V., a further reduction in production due to the continuing de-growth in sales of passenger vehicles can be expected.

"OEMs are exploring avenues to minimise cost at an operational level by deferring and tightening the spending rate," Sridhar V. said. 

"They also at times resort to production cuts to tide over this difficult phase." Accordingly, the sales downturn assumes significance as the auto industry contributes to almost half of the manufacturing GDP and 11 per cent of the total GST revenue.

"With prolonged weak consumer demand, the inventories at dealer levels have peaked, necessitating production cuts by OEMs," Richa Bulani, Senior Analyst, India Ratings & Research (Fitch Group), said.

"Production cuts may provide some short-term relief to dealers, it negatively affects the entire auto supply chain -- OEMs, component suppliers and dealers. Volume growth of components dependent on OEMs will be affected in the first half."

Recently, all major OEMs consisting of passenger, commercial, two and three-wheeler manufacturers have reported a massive decline in domestic sales.

Figures from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed that domestic passenger car sales in June went down by 24.07 per cent to 139,628 units. The July figures are awaited.

In the commercial vehicle segment, domestic sales were down by 12.27 per cent to 70,771 units last month.

The overall sales of two-wheelers, which include scooters, motorcycles and mopeds, edged lower by 11.69 per cent to 1,649,477 units.

In all, the total sales of the Indian automobile sector declined by 12.34 per cent during June 2019 to 1,997,952 units across segments and categories.

Consequently, sales slowdown led to the curtailment of manufacturing with the domestic passenger cars' production coming down by 22.26 per cent to 169,594 units from 218,167 units.

Similarly, commercial vehicle production was down by 23.39 per cent to 69,496 units last month. Overall two-wheelers' production edged lower by 11.70 per cent to 1,915,195 units.

The total production of the Indian automobile sector declined by 12.98 per cent during June 2019 to 2,336,138 units across segments and categories.

"Tight control on production volumes will continue. Beyond the upcoming festive season when OEMs would expect to have sufficient volume in the channel, they would want to keep production volume output in check," said Rahul Mishra, Principal, A.T. Kearney. 

"Volume liquidation pressures due to BS-VI and the sluggish demand will not revive production output drastically for the next few months."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Automobile sector Auto sector
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp