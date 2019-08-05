Home Business

Walmart's Flipkart to roll out free video streaming service to beat rivals

The video streaming service 'Flipkart Videos' will be ad-supported and available free for users on Flipkart's app.

Published: 05th August 2019 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Upping its ante against rival Amazon, Walmart-backed Flipkart on Monday said it will roll out video streaming service and make its platform available in vernacular languages as part of its efforts to woo the next 200 million internet users onto its platform.

The video streaming service 'Flipkart Videos' will be ad-supported and available free for users on Flipkart's app.

The content available will be a mix of short films, full-length movies and episodic series, and the company is in discussions with content makers to expand the library.

The move also assumes significance in view of the upcoming festive season that accounts for a significant share of India's e-commerce sector's annual sales volumes.

"We have a lot of investment going into this. Apart from shopping, we also want users to spend time on the platform and engage. We will use content as an engagement opportunity we will continue being an e-commerce platform," Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy told PTI.

He added that a large number of youngsters are spending their time online consuming content across platforms and that is an audience that the company would want to capture.

Flipkart's arch-rival Amazon offers video and music streaming service under its 'Prime' offering for an annual fee of Rs 999 and Rs 129 a month.

The two players have been locked in an aggressive battle for market leadership in India that has seen strong growth in the e-commerce segment.

Estimates suggest that the e-commerce market in the country would touch USD 100 billion in the next few years.

"Our video content offering is focused on three primary aspects, keeping in mind our understanding of the market: free, curated and personalised.

We believe that our customers shouldn't pay extra for premium content and hence, our offering is different from anything else that is currently available," Flipkart Head Growth and Monetisation Prakash Sikaria explained.

He added that Flipkart, which has over 150 million users in the country, is in discussions with various providers to licence content.

Talking about the introduction of Hindi language on the platform, Krishnamurthy said the move is part of the company's efforts of expanding access to the next 200 million internet users.

"As per research, 90 per cent of new internet users in India are native language speakers coming from tier II and beyond cities.

There is also a large number of people who would feel more comfortable shopping online if it was made available in their language.

We have been working on this for the last one year and have made a huge technology investment," he said.

While the company is starting with Hindi, it plans to add other vernacular languages like Tamil, Telugu and Bengali on the platform in the coming months.

Last year, Flipkart had acquired Liv.ai, an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up which has built a platform that converts speech to text in 10 Indian languages.

Interestingly, Amazon had started its Hindi offering last year - a move that the US-based etailing giant had said was aimed at bringing the next 100 million customers online.

Flipkart is also introducing 'Flipkart Ideas' (content feeds) that aims to aid consumers' shopping journey.

To start with, content from over 30 brands and 400 influencers will be showcased with associated products from Flipkart in all multimedia formats such as videos, GIFs, images, stories, quizzes and polls.

"Flipkart Ideas aims to improve users' lifestyle with credible and useful content. Customers will be able to use Flipkart Ideas to narrow down specific products which are suitable for their needs.

This will empower them to make better purchase decisions by providing them with information that helps them research while shopping and also helps them discover new products," Jeyandran Venugopal, Head Consumer Experience and Platform at Flipkart, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flipkart Video streaming Amazon Walmart Flipkart Videos
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp