New portal has made filing Income Tax Return easier: Know more

The new facility, which became accessible to all registered users from August 1, is aimed to be particularly useful for taxpayers who access the website only to file ITR returns.

Published: 06th August 2019 04:09 PM

Filing income tax returns (ITR) will no longer be a time-consuming process as the Income Tax department has now launched a new lighter version of its e-filing website, that can be accessed by the main website itself.

But how do you go about it? Here, we break it down for you:

The new lighter version of income tax e-filing is now available on the website of Income Tax department.

  • The left side of the income tax e-filing website's homepage has a new section 'Quick ITR filing', which would take you to the lite portal.

  • On the 'Lite' portal, you can file ITR, complete its e-verification process, download pre-fill XML, view form 26AS (for tax deducted at source credit) and check e-filed income tax returns (without XML / ITR / ITR-V download options).

  • If one wants to use other features like e-proceeding, e-nivaran, compliance, worklist and profile settings, they would have to access the full version of the portal by clicking on "Portal Login" button in e-filing home page.

In order to enable quick and easy ITR filing, the government has extended the due date for filing ITR for the financial year 2018-19 till August 31.

