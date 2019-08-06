Home Business

Noida authority to move apex court over Rs 5,400 crore Amrapali dues

The SC came down heavily on banks, Noida and Greater Noida authorities for the Amrapali mess, saying they had violated the doctrine of public trust by permitting diversion of homebuyers’ funds.

Published: 06th August 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

The dues of Noida Authority till April 2019 are Rs 2,191.38 crore and that of Greater Noida Authority Rs 3,234.71 crore as on January 1, 2019.

The dues of Noida Authority till April 2019 are Rs 2,191.38 crore and that of Greater Noida Authority Rs 3,234.71 crore as on January 1, 2019.

By Express News Service

To recover their dues of more than Rs 5,400 crore from the Amrapali Group, the Noida and Greater Noida authorities have decided to approach the Supreme Court (SC) that had cancelled Amrapali’s registration and asked state-run National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete its housing projects in the twin cities.

ALSO READ: Amrapali impact: Builders reaching out to buyers

“We do need more clarity on how our dues will be cleared, who will apply for the registry and how or to whom the completion certificate will be issued. Our legal team is working on the representation that will be made on the next date of hearing,” Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

The SC came down heavily on banks, Noida and Greater Noida authorities for the Amrapali mess, saying they had violated the doctrine of public trust by permitting diversion of homebuyers’ funds.

“Authorities and bankers have not acted in furtherance of public interest and failed to perform duties enjoined upon them,” the order said.

The SC had restrained the two authorities from staking any claim in the Amrapali housing projects. Instead, the court had asked the authorities to recover their dues from the sale of the developer’s other properties that have already been attached.

“We hold that Noida and Greater Noida authorities shall have no right to sell the flats of homebuyers or the land leased out for the realisation of their dues. Their dues shall have to be recovered from the sale of other properties which have been attached. The direction holds good for the recovery of the dues of various banks also,” the judgment said.

The dues of Noida Authority till April 2019 are Rs 2,191.38 crore and that of Greater Noida Authority Rs 3,234.71 crore as on January 1, 2019. According to the court, there are 12 properties of the developer that have been attached and can be sold by the authorities to recover their dues.

But officials said the value of these attached properties is not enough to clear the authorities’ dues. So, the authorities intend to file an application seeking clarity on recovery of the dues from the court, before the next hearing scheduled for August 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amrapali Group Amrapali Group dues NBCC
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp