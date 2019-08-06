Home Business

PNB Housing Finance raises fresh USD 75 million ECB from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

The landed cost of fully-hedged facility has been much lower than the present domestic pricing for similar tenure.

Published: 06th August 2019 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

PNB_fraud

Punjab National Bank (File | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: PNB Housing Finance Limited said on Tuesday it has raised fresh 75 million dollars (about Rs 522 crore) of external commercial borrowing (ECB) from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) in Singapore.

The ECB is under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) automatic route of approval. The proceeds will be used by the company as per applicable RBI guidelines. "Continuous raising of ECBs under the present market environment and that too from global financial institutions and banks only exhibits the strong fundamentals, core strength and inherent growth prospects of the company and the trust of the international lenders in us," said MD Sanjaya Gupta.

"This facility will not only augment our liquidity but will further balance our long-term asset liability position," he said in a statement adding this is the second ECB borrowing of the company during financial year 2019-20.

The landed cost of fully-hedged facility has been much lower than the present domestic pricing for similar tenure, said Gupta. "The RBI has allowed to borrow ECB up to 750 million dollars annually under the automatic route and we reiterate considering the other ECB proposals which are in pipeline, that in the coming months our company will further utilise the facility," he said.

On July 29, PNB Housing Finance had announced raising 100 million dollars (about Rs 690 crore) from International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, for on-lending to buyers in affordable housing projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PNB Housing Finance Limited Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation PNB external commercial borrowing Reserve Bank of India PNB USD 75 million raise
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp