In a first, RBI cuts interest rate by 35 basis points to boost slowing economy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in Indian central banking history, the RBI delivered an unconventional 35 bps repo rate cut Wednesday.

The move which came just days after the abrogation of Article 35A, left policy watchers slack-jawed. The repo rate now stands at a 9-year-low of 5.4 per cent, but it isn't reason enough to rejoice.

For, Wednesday's policy action is the central bank's way of saying that the economic slowdown is getting far worse, and hence it did what it should in a downturn: cut rates to juice demand and private investment.

Growth engines like exports and auto sales are chugging in reverse, forcing RBI to revise GDP estimates downwards by 10 bps to 6.9 per cent for FY20.

The 6-member Monetary Policy Committee has been steadfast on lowering the cost of money since February, but even its ultra-easy monetary policy failed to revive consumer sentiment to borrow and spend.

Sensing that the 35 bps transmission may not come in time for festive season buying, Governor Shaktikanta Das walked an extra mile doing two things. One, he eased banks' risk weights on unsecured personal loans freeing up capital to lend. Two, he classified bank lending to registered NBFCs for agriculture, MSMEs and housing loans as priority sector lending besides increasing banks' exposure limits to single NBFCs, hoping the measures will work their way into the economy spurring a lending frenzy.

But whether RBI can fix the slowdown blues by itself is open to question, particularly because views are divided if the downturn is cyclical or structural. While the former tends to drag growth for a few quarters or years, the latter persists much longer. Knowing exactly what's ailing the economy helps deploy the ideal monetary and fiscal policy levers.

Das himself admitted that it 'needs deeper analysis.' At first blush though, he believes we are in the midst of a cyclical slowdown, though 'there's room for certain structural reforms,' which the government should shoulder. Nevertheless, the dominant view has been that real interest rates are steep in India, perhaps one of the highest among Asian economies, which is why Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman sought 'significant rate cuts.'

Having delivered 110 bps cut in just seven months, the RBI's monetary policy under Das appears nearly exhausted having dipped into all the three tools at his disposal: guidance, liquidity, and rates. It's now the government's turn to pursue a countercyclical fiscal policy by increasing expenditure and reducing taxes to arrest the slowdown. While government expenditure slowed down in the first quarter considering the election season, it has now gathered pace. Investors are also hoping for a rollback of super-rich surcharge given the massive FII outflows last month.

Will banks lower rates?

Public sector banker Rajnish Kumar was quick to bring SBI to heel lowering MCLR by 15 bps minutes after the RBI's policy announcement, but whether other lenders will follow suit remains to be seen. Though Das hopes for quicker transmission, the central bank is somewhat powerless as the correction depends on banks' individual risk perception.

Banks have been reluctant in passing policy rate cuts. As against a 75 bps repo reduction since February, the MCLR dropped by a mere 15 bps, while the weighted average lending rates for fresh and outstanding loans went up by 5 bps!

Until recently, banks blamed the deficit liquidity situation for not reducing interest rates and now that banking system liquidity is in surplus (Rs 2 lakh crore), the correction is fully visible in 10-year government securities, but not so on bank lending rates.

The lack of credit supply is having a rub on consumer durables and auto companies, and in turn, leading demand slowdown. That said, analysts say demand isn't a function of interest rates alone and though lower rates spur sales to an extent until private investments come back, revival won't be at full-throttle.

More cuts?

According to RBI, inflation will likely remain in its realm of 3-4 per cent in FY20. But when prices aren't moving, it points to a lack of demand and an unwillingness to spend, putting the onus back on an expansionary policy engineered either by further lowering rates or liquidity infusion with the smaller cut. Globally, overall interest rates are dropping, while growth, trade and industrial activity are slowing down. Rising trade tensions, Brexit related uncertainty, lower industrial activity and business investment in developed nations makes the case for further policy easing and hence analysts aren't ruling out another 50-75 bps rate cuts in this cycle.

With Wednesday's cut, the central bank reduced rates by 110 bps in just seven months. Consequently, the reverse repo rate stands revised to 5.15 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 5.65 per cent.

The prevailing slowdown in high frequency indicators like automobile sales, core sector industries, weak corporate earnings, slowdown in exports, muted rural activity and inflation remaining below RBI's target of 4 per cent drove the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, to deliver a more-than-desired rate cut.

The central bank also maintained its accommodative stance, which means rate hikes are off the table in the foreseeable future.

In fact, deposit and loans rates will likely fall sooner or later as banks, who have been reluctant to reduce rates but are being nudged relentlessly by both the banking regulator and the government to do so.

Expect fresh home and auto loan EMIs to become cheaper by say Rs 300-400 for every Rs 1 lakh per month and even Rs 600-700, should banks choose to be charitable.

Taking into consideration the evolving domestic and global factors and the impact of recent policy rate cuts, inflation is projected at 3.1 per cent during the second quarter of FY20 and 3.5-3.7 per cent in the first six months of FY20, with risks evenly balanced.

Considering the signs of a slowdown, the central bank revised real GDP growth downwards for FY20 to 6.9 per cent from 7 per cent projected in its June policy.