Home Business

SBI cuts interest rate by 0.15% after RBI move, home loans to get cheaper now

SBI said this makes it the fourth consecutive cut in marginal cost of funds based lending rate in the current financial year. 

Published: 07th August 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India, SBI

With Wednesday’s cut, home loans have become cheaper by 0.35 per cent since April 2019 (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Country’s leading lender, State Bank of India announced 15 basis points or 0.15 per cent cut in the interest rate on loans across all tenors within hours after Reserve Bank of India’s cut the repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.40%. 

This makes the fourth consecutive cut by SBI in MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate) in the current financial year. “The 1 Year MCLR would come down to 8.25% p.a from 8.40% p.a. with effect from 10th Aug 2019,” the bank said in a press release.

With Wednesday’s cut in interest, home loans have become cheaper by 0.35 per cent since April 2019, SBI said.

The bank said it has also linked home loan products with RBI’s repo rate from July 1 this year. RBI’s repo rate cut brings down SBI’s effective Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) for the cash credit/overdraft customers to 7.65 per cent with effect from September 1, the bank said.

“SBI has effected the full transmission of repo rate cuts by RBI and has passed on the benefit of the repo rate reduction by 85 bps during the current financial year to its CC/OD customers with Limits above Rs. 1 lakh,” SBI said.

RBI had cut Repo rates thrice by 0.25 per cent since February and handed down another 0.35 per cent on Wednesday taking the Repo rate down to 5.40 per cent

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State Bank of India interest rate cut SBI loans SBI RBI Repo Rate Cut home loan
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp